From the news desk

Minister Ramokgopa safe and sound after car crash on Sunday

NewsNo Comments
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is safe and sound after a car crash on Sunday, his office said in a statement.

Minister Ramokgopa was involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon while travelling from the North West province to Gauteng.

The accident involved the car the Minister was being driven in with two guards, and another vehicle.

The statement added that all those involved in the accident received immediate medical attention and, after a thorough examination, the Minister was discharged without hospitalisation.

Source: SABC News


