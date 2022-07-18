Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Minister Simmers makes 67 minutes count at New Woodlands

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Earlier this morning, the Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, joined the rest of the world in commemorating the birthday of the late former South African President Nelson Mandela. Minister Simmers spent 67 minutes cleaning and painting at the New Woodlands Farm 694 construction site in Mitchells Plain.

The Minister was joined by: local ward councillor Joan Woodman; members of Sub-Council 23; Member of Provincial Parliament, Ricardo Mackenzie; The Housing Development Agency(HDA); and staff from the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS). The Farm 694 is a WCDoHS Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP) project, that will create 434 Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing opportunities upon completion. The project is a first of its kind in the greater Mitchells Plain area, earmarked to benefit approved residents from nearby New Woodlands and Kosovo informal settlement. These respective communities will benefit equally on the project with a 50/50 split allocation, despite the project being in New Woodlands.

Minister Simmers said: “Following in the footsteps and teachings of our great former leader, Nelson Mandela, the responsibility of building a better and united future lies in all our hands. With this project we will see the unification of beneficiaries from two communities, with different backgrounds living together to create a rainbow nation in its truest form. Today I offer my contribution by painting and also join the construction team by lending an extra pair of hands towards providing much needed homes for our people.”

Construction at Farm 694 is envisaged to be completed toward the end 2022, with the handover of units to follow upon completion.

Photo supplied

 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.