Minister Simmers makes 67 minutes count at New Woodlands

Earlier this morning, the Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, joined the rest of the world in commemorating the birthday of the late former South African President Nelson Mandela. Minister Simmers spent 67 minutes cleaning and painting at the New Woodlands Farm 694 construction site in Mitchells Plain.

The Minister was joined by: local ward councillor Joan Woodman; members of Sub-Council 23; Member of Provincial Parliament, Ricardo Mackenzie; The Housing Development Agency(HDA); and staff from the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS). The Farm 694 is a WCDoHS Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP) project, that will create 434 Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing opportunities upon completion. The project is a first of its kind in the greater Mitchells Plain area, earmarked to benefit approved residents from nearby New Woodlands and Kosovo informal settlement. These respective communities will benefit equally on the project with a 50/50 split allocation, despite the project being in New Woodlands.

Minister Simmers said: “Following in the footsteps and teachings of our great former leader, Nelson Mandela, the responsibility of building a better and united future lies in all our hands. With this project we will see the unification of beneficiaries from two communities, with different backgrounds living together to create a rainbow nation in its truest form. Today I offer my contribution by painting and also join the construction team by lending an extra pair of hands towards providing much needed homes for our people.”

Construction at Farm 694 is envisaged to be completed toward the end 2022, with the handover of units to follow upon completion.

