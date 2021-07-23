Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 to advise government to review current lockdown restrictions.

Share this article

















The Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 which is expected to meet this weekend says it will advise government to review its current lockdown restrictions because the country has started to see a turnaround in coronavirus infections.

The committee says there has been a decline in the number of cases but hospital admissions and deaths are yet to start decreasing.

Admissions and deaths are trailing new infections by a number of weeks.

The committee’s co-chair Professor Koleka Mlisana says South Africa reached the peak of the third wave of coronavirus infections at the beginning of this month.

“Whatever advice we will give the Minister of Health will really be based on the data that we are seeing. Because the impact of the unrest in KZN really dropped the level of testing drastically. So we really have been waiting to see this week but I must say the increase in numbers, we are not seeing as much and so really it looks like we probably as far as the third wave is concerned are out of the woods,” says Professor Koleka Mlisana.

