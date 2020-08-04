Ministry to start Hajj evaluation and preparations for Umrah soon

Share this article

















Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will assess the experience it gained in organizing this year’s exceptional Hajj within two weeks and will try to benefit from lessons it learned.

Speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, Dr. Hussein Al-Sharif, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj affairs, said that the ministry will soon start preparations related to the upcoming Umrah season.

He said the ministry will start evaluating lessons learned from the unprecedented pilgrimage, which witnessed high-quality health and organizational procedures amid coronavirus pandemic situation.

Al-Sharif said that the Hajj pilgrims must spend seven days in home quarantine and they should not leave their homes during this period. The Ministry of Health will follow and check up on them in accordance with its health protocols.

He said the pilgrims assembled at their accommodation in Makkah after the completion of pilgrimage on Sunday and they would then be taken to the airport for those wishing to travel by air.

As for those who will leave for their cities by road, the ministry is providing transportation facilities to them to send them home and would monitor their health conditions and safety while ensuring their compliance with the quarantine rules.

Al-Sharif praised the services, arrangements, and organization for this year’s Hajj season that enabled the pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

Source: Saudi Gazette