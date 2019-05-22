Missiles fired at Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria amid massive militant offensive – MoD

Nine missiles were intercepted by the Khmeimim’s air defense, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, while eight others hit the ground before reaching the base. The attack, carried out with the use of multiple rocket launcher systems, originated from a terrorist held area in the Idlib province.
The attack came amid a large-scale offensive against the Syrian military launched by the Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Al-Nusra Front, an Al-Qaeda affiliate).
More than 150 terrorists were killed in the failed Wednesday morning offensive, and three tanks, as well as 24 trucks with mounted machine guns, were destroyed during the heavy fighting.
(Source: Russia Today)