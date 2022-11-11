Missing Children SA calls for stricter court rulings in kidnapping cases

Share this article

Missing Children SA says South Africa needs to tighten its laws around child kidnapping cases, if it hopes to curb the recent spike. National co-ordinator, Bianca van Aswegen, says while police need to be proactive in their investigations and study the syndicates more closely, the courts should also stop granting suspects bail and perpetrators parole. Van Aswegen emphasized that there is no waiting period to report the child kidnappings or persons who are missing.

It comes as residents held a placard demonstration in Gatesville this morning, with signs such as “stop kidnapping” and “hands off our children”. Friday marks a week that eight-year-old Abirah Dekhtar was kidnapped from her scholar transport while en route to Rylands Primary. Participants lined up along Yusuf Gool Boulevard, where suspects in a white Nissan bakkie blocked off her driver and snatched her. Police say investigations are ongoing.

