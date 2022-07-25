Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Missing Moosa “Lallie” Adams, 74, last went to visit friend in Woodstock, says source

The family of Moosa Adams also known as ‘Lallie’, has intensified their pleas for the community to help find the elderly man.
The 74-year-old has been missing since last Sunday. The former-Forman was last seen in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, wearing a burgundy sweater, cream jacket and brown track-pants.
A concerned family member, who confirmed to VOC that he has dementia, says he last spoke about going to a friend in Woodstock. Anyone with information can contact Gadija on 072 823 5013 or Zaida on 081 848 8174.
We make dua that Allah (SWT) keeps Boeta Moosa under His protection and returns him safely to his family, In Sha Allah ameen!
Photo: Supplied

