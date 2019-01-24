Missing Muizenberg woman reunited with her family

The search for 25-year-old Angelique Ripepi has concluded after she was found in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town and taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Ripepi has been reunited with her family.

“This office can confirm that the missing person Angelique Ripepi was found last night (Wednesday, 2019-01-23) alive and unharmed at approximately 18:00 and has been reunited with her family,” he said.

Ripepi went missing on 19 January 2019 after she reportedly went for a job interview at a mall in Table View.

Van Wyk said an investigation surrounding her disappearance is under investigation.

Share this article











Comments

comments