Missing Mushfiq Daniels’ family seek support to continue search in Vietnam

Share this article

















As the mother of missing Cape Town man Mushfiq Daniels wages a desperate search for her son in Vietnam, family and friends have made a call for urgent funding and assistance. Mushfiq has been missing in Vietnam for the past four months and his disappearance has been shrouded in mystery.

READ MORE | Mother of missing SA teacher in Vietnam calls for more “boots on the ground”

Relatives have started a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign in support of Faheema Abraham’s search. Crowdfunding coordinator for the Daniels family, Nabeelah Hendricks told VOC that Faheema has “been running up and down” in Vietnam without significant support from any authorities.

“She’s been to the South African embassy and they said they’d be on board with Interpol to assist her in her search, but no one has been saying anything,” said Hendricks.

READ MORE | Dirco assisting families of two SA teachers missing in Vietnam

Hendricks said that although authorities officially claim to be doing their bit – despite the lack of communication – Faheema is anxious because nobody seems to know about the case in the country.

The family is looking to hire a private investigator to assist in the search but cannot afford to do so at this time, with the cost of hiring ranging from R150 000 to R200 000. Therefore, they are looking for any generous donors or investigators who would be able to assist pro bono.

Hendricks added that there are piles of missing person cases in Vietnam and that Faheema is struggling to make any significant progress.

READ MORE | No link established between missing SA citizens in Vietnam

The family has requested that Mushfiq be kept in everyone’s duahs (prayers).

CLICK BELOW TO DONATE:

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/find-mushfiq

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments