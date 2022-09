Share this article

Missing person alert !!!

Your help is required in trying to find 44 year old Muneer Isaacs.

He was last seen on the morning of 27 September 2022 when he left home wearing a dark colored track pants.

Isaacs has a scar on the side of his head above his ear. He also suffers from seizures and depression and does not have his medication.

Contact SAPS Lansdown 021 700 9000

Pink Ladies Org 072 214 7439/083 378 4882/08600 10 111