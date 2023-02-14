Mitchells Plain CPF laments vigilantism incident

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Following a video that went viral across social media depicting community members in Mitchells Plain taking the law into their own hands after a botched robbery, the Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) has denounced what it says is vigilantism by the community after an incident at the Clocktower BP filling station in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.

In the footage, a group of community members can be seen stoning and looting e a vehicle occupied by men believed to have been involved in an attempted robbery.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, Chairperson of the Lentegeur CPF Byron De Villiers said opportunists took the law into their own hands.

“I wouldn’t say it is a repetitive occurrence, but we need to pay mind to the social economic circumstances that the community finds themselves in. It is unfortunate that we have bad elements in our community, and I think an opportunity arose and certain citizens ran with it,” explained De Villiers.

According to SAPS Spokesperson, Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said cases of attempted robbery, malicious damage to property, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were under investigation.

“We have always fought for more resources at the Lentegeur Police Station and thankfully we have received eight new members at the station but with the growing population in the area we will have enough manpower,” continued De Villiers.

He said Neighborhood Watch Members (NHW) remain an integral part of the safety on the Cape Flats.

“Where we lack in work force at the local police station, we make up for with boots on the ground from NHW. We remain in close contact with NHW and we have several throughout the precincts who risk their lives daily to ensure our community members remain safe,” added De Villiers.

VOC