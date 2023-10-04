Mitchells Plain CPF urges community members to become more involved in eradicating crime

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has condemned the murder of an unknown man in Mitchell’s Plain.

According to the police, the victim’s body was found on Monday evening on the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan Streets, Beacon Valley, Cape Town, with his head decapitated.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be determined, and no arrests have yet been made.

Community Police Forum (CPF) of Mitchells Plain Norman Jantjies says the incident of gang violence has been ongoing in the area. According to Jankies, the covid period was the only time the community had some reprieve.

“We do have visibility, but not enough, and the Leap project of the City is assisting in this regard. We have also witnessed some successes with the arrest of many high flyers. However, we need more resources such as personnel, police vans, and drones. We also need to reinforce sector policing where there is a constant police presence in all the areas,” explained Jantjies.

Jankies further highlighted some of the ways the community can work together in eradicating crime:

*By being vigilant and having a zero-tolerance approach

* Gangsterism should be everyone’s business, even if they are not directly affected by it.

*The community must report crime and lobby amongst the leaders of their political parties to prioritize crime and Gangsterism.

*Councillors must invest in community safety and fast-track the installation of surveillance cameras in high-risk areas.

The murder of this individual speaks to the escalated violence, said Jankies, which is deeply entrenched in the community and almost operates with impunity.

“Gangsterism cannot be addressed effectively through law enforcement on its own. We need a coordinated, integrated, and sustained a

approach,” advised Jantjies.

