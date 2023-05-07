Mitchells Plain CPF want new police vehicles deployed to quell gang violence

Share this article

The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum said it hoped that 250 vehicles handed over to Western Cape police by Minister Bheki Cele this week would be visible in their area.

The CPF said the area was experiencing flare-ups of gang violence recently with minimum to no intervention from police officers.

CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs said residents were living in fear.

“The authorities need to step up the intelligence…so that we can deal with this urban terror and gang violence on the Cape Flats.”

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen welcomed the allocation of vehicles.

“This response confirms how important our oversight role over the South African Police Service is, and why we have to sustain the pressure on national government so that the dedicated men and women in blue have the required necessary resources to be effective in their crime-fighting efforts.”