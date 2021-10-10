Mitchell’s Plain Imāmat Council condemns robbery of Katdoring st masjid

The Imāmat Council of Mitchell’s Plain has condemned the breaking into of a local masajid, which it deemed a violation of its sanctity.
Police confirm a case house breaking is underway after Al Masjidul Ghaumies in Katdoring St in Eastridge was robbed in the early hours of yesterday morning. Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says entry was gained through the window and wiring and circuit breakers were stolen.
The council says it is ”sad and infuriating” that even places of worship have now become the “soft targets for criminals”. In a statement, the council appealed to the community to help combat rampant crime by refraining from buying questionable goods. Police say the suspect remains unknown.
“We appeal to the necessary law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to solve this incident and all other incidents of burglary at all places of worship. We call upon the perpetrators to repent and ask Allāh for forgiveness and hand themselves over to the authorities. We pray that Allāh brings them to justice and that He replaces the losses the Mosque suffered with better, Āmīn,” read the council’s statement.
VOCfm