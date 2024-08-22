Mitchells Plain shooting claims two lives

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Gun violence continues to ravage the Cape Flats, claiming more young lives each day.

In a recent incident, two individuals were fatally shot, and two others were wounded in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Wednesday night.

SAPS Media Liaison Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that among the deceased is a 15-year-old girl.

Twigg said that police arrived at the scene to find the four victims with gunshot wounds.

“The 24-year-old and the 15-year-old victims were declared dead at the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment,” he added.

According to Twigg, initial reports suggest that the unknown suspects approached the victims on foot and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

Speaking to VOC News, the Cape Flats Safety Forum Chairperson AB Isaacs called for immediate action to address the ongoing crisis.

Isaacs urged law enforcement to implement the 72-hour plan to apprehend the alleged suspects and called on the community to assist in the investigation.

“The Cape Flats Safety Forum condemns the latest shooting in the Mitchells Plain community. We further want to extend our condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm