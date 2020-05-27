Mixed reaction from religious leaders to the reopening of places of worship

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged citizens to join in a national day of prayer and meditation on Sunday. This comes as places of worship can now open under level three lockdown subject to strict restrictions. Ramaphosa says it is important for citizens to once again come together and pray for the healing of the country and its people. He adds that prayer will comfort and strengthen the nation in this fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Most religious leaders have welcomed this announcement. However, strict safety measures must be in place and only 50 people may gather at a time.

Sataar Parker from Masjidul Quds in Gatesville aid the announcement may not have pleased everyone but that it is better to manage the spread of COVID-19 in a group of people versus an entire mosque.

“We have to take the pandemic into account, It is easier to ensure that 50 people are distanced socially, are wearing their mosques than to ensure that 500 people are abiding by regulations,” advised Parker.

Parker stated the mosque committee is liaising with medical experts on the way to move forward and ensure the safety of all worshippers.

“We will actively discourage any musaalie [worshiper] over the age of 60 to come to the masjid. We will discourage anyone that has underlying health conditions to pray in the masjid and put everyone else at risk,” explained Parker.

Parker stated that it may be a challenge to juggle between religious rulings and the regulations set out by the government.

“We are between two extremes. We are between the shariah and the legal implications and amidst that we have peoples emotions to deal with too but what I can say is that we have taken a step in the right direction,” said Parker.

However, Maulana Abdul Khaaliq Allie from the Muslim Judicial Council has reminded the Muslim community that above all life has to be preserved and that will always be the first point of call. Last week, Maulana Abdul Khaaliq Allie represented the MJC in a virtual meeting the president hosted with various interfaith communities on a means forward through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What the government expects from us is self-regulation. The government expects us to remain the highest order of precaution. At the center of our meetings we have medical advisors that will guide us in the right directions that will ensure we make the best decision at the outcome of our deliberations,” said Allie.

Furthermore, Parker stated that one of the pros of the coronavirus is, it has reminded the world that above all, there is a huge need for spirituality.

“One of the unexpected consequences that the pandemic has brought upon the globe is that people have started appreciating things they would ordinarily take for granted and the mosque is one of them,” said Parker.

Reverend Michael Weeder, Dean of St George’s Cathedral said he is uncertain about the reopening of places of worship.

“On the one hand, I really miss being able to connect with God in the silence of the cathedral but on the other hand I wonder how responsible we as people will be in taking the precautions to protect each other’s lives,” questioned Reverend Weeder.

He said that the decision ultimately lies with the worshippers.

“The President cited Madiba and said it is in your hands…it is the question of freedom. That inhabitation is no longer curbed by law or lockdown regulations but we have a choice to decide,” ended Reverend Weeder.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments