Mixed reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Wednesday evening

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Wednesday evening has received mixed reactions from different political parties in the country.

Some have agreed with his approach to further ease alert level 3 lockdown regulations which will see restaurants re-open, alongside beauty places and salons. Others say this easing of the lockdown is pre-mature as the country is yet to reach its peak of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says government can do so much in trying to assist South Africans not to be infected with COVID-19, but it will take the full responsibility by South Africans to do the right thing and obey all the lockdown regulations put in place by those in authority.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says, “People must just do the right thing and they shall beat this pandemic”

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen says this announcement has come a little too late. He says the damage caused by the lockdown is far too big. “Why only now? Well, it’s good that he ended up realising that many in the restaurant industry have been hard hit by this.”

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says government must not put the economic interest first, but that of the many people who are vulnerable in society. “We totally are against this announcement. It is also confusing because how do you allow more movements in society.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says, “This is so wrong. We note this decision with dismay because it doesn’t favour the majority of citizens, but those who are in the economic front of the country.”

The African National Congress (ANC) says it is grateful for the announcements. ANC National spokesperson Pule Mabe says, “Our government is doing all it can to make sure the challenge of gender-based violence is a thing of the past.”

COPE says it is glad that President Cyril Ramaphosa listened to their call – that the economy must be opened on a gradual basis.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem says, “We are in support of the President – as long as this is done bit by bit in order to allow people to get back to work and earn salaries.”

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyolwethu Zungula says government must put South Africans first in order to make sure they benefit from all initiatives by the government.”We welcome this by the President – just make sure that South Africans are prioritised in this instance.”

More details on how things will further unfold during alert level 3 of the nationwide lockdown will be outlined broadly, by relevant ministers.

