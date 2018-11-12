MJC accepts PnP apology on violations of Halaal standards

The Muslim Judicial Council’s Halaal Trust (MJCHT) in Cape Town has accepted the apology of the Pick ‘n Pay store in Tokai after an investigation into a possible breach of halaal standards at the local store.

The apology follows images broadcasted on social platforms showing halaal poultry products and yoghurt packed in a general freezer together with pork.

At a meeting with the MJCHT, Pick ‘n Pay general manager Jarred Van Vuuren said the Halaal poultry were removed by a new employee to the general freezer at the request of an electrician who was doing maintenance work on the fridges.

“Our employee moved the stock into the butchery back-up chiller to maintain the cold chain, which was a mistake,” Van Vuuren said.

Van Vuuren has since apologised for the mistake and says the company has wrote it off as a financial loss.

He said when they were made aware of the incident, they removed the stock immediately, secured it immediately and moved it away from the other stock.

Van Vuuren said to prevent such incidents from happening, all Pick ‘n Pay staff will be re-educated on how to handle halaal products.

He said new employees will also receive the necessary training.

