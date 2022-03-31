Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

MJC announces Fitrah of R27/67, Fidya of R17

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL
Days away from the auspicious month of Ramdhan, The Muslim Judicial Council SA (MJC) has announced the fee for fitrah and fidyah for the year 1443. The price for fitrah will cost you R27 or R67 and fitrah will put you back R17.
Furthermore, the MJC has encouraged those who are by the means to donate even more due to the effects of the pandemic on our local muslim community. The MJC clarified that the previous post was a leaked version, not yet confirmed by the council’s Fatwa Department.
FYI: Fitrah is an obligation on the person and his dependants such as his wife, children who have not reached maturity and parents. Fidyah is a donation of money or food made to help those in need. Fidyah is given when someone is pregnant, breastfeeding, ill or of extreme age (old or young) and cannot fast for the required amount of days.

VOC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.