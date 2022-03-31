MJC announces Fitrah of R27/67, Fidya of R17

LOCAL
Days away from the auspicious month of Ramdhan, The Muslim Judicial Council SA (MJC) has announced the fee for fitrah and fidyah for the year 1443. The price for fitrah will cost you R27 or R67 and fitrah will put you back R17.
Furthermore, the MJC has encouraged those who are by the means to donate even more due to the effects of the pandemic on our local muslim community. The MJC clarified that the previous post was a leaked version, not yet confirmed by the council’s Fatwa Department.
FYI: Fitrah is an obligation on the person and his dependants such as his wife, children who have not reached maturity and parents. Fidyah is a donation of money or food made to help those in need. Fidyah is given when someone is pregnant, breastfeeding, ill or of extreme age (old or young) and cannot fast for the required amount of days.
VOC