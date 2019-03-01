MJC calls for legal experts to assist Bo Kaap

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has called on the legal fraternity within the Muslim community to share their expertise on the preservation of the heritage of Bo-Kaap. The ulema body says its deeply concerned by the ongoing challenges the Bo-Kaap community is faced with. This week, the interdict case between developer Blok and Bo Kaap residents was again postponed, due to procedural matters.

The legal team acting on behalf of the Bo Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association, one of the respondents in the case, have argued that Blok’s attorneys are manipulating legal processes to silence the voices of residents. Last week, Blok served interdict papers on nine Bo Kaap residents who gave affidavits in support of the Association. This development led to the postponement of Monday’s court proceedings. The Association subsequently made an impassioned appeal for the broader community to support the Bo Kaap residents battle against developers, but more importantly, for legal support from within the Muslim community.

Given the turn of events, the MJC says it views the matter seriously.

“We know that the Bo-Kaap is the cradle of Islām and without a doubt, a critical reference of the significant role our pioneers and forefathers played in dismantling imperialism, colonialism, and ultimately the downfall and dismantling of Apartheid,” said MJC secretary-general Shaykh Isgaak Taliep.

“It was the Auwwal Masjid in the Bo-Kaap which hosted President-Elect, Nelson Mandela in 1994 when he decided to meet the Muslim leadership in recognition of the historically important role played by the RSA Muslim community in dismantling Apartheid. Preserving our heritage and the rich cultural diversity of the Bo-Kaap is a collective responsibility as well as an individual duty. Let us all unite in preserving our rich heritage.”

The MJC has invited members of the legal fraternity to attend a meeting at the MJC headquarters in Cashel Avenue Athlone on Monday night at 6pm.

To confirm your attendance, call the MJC on 0834081072.

Share this article











Comments

comments