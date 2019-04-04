MJC launches Jumuah cash drive for victims of Cyclone Idai

Amid the devastation and vast humanitarian challenges facing the countries affected by Cyclone Idai, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has reiterated a call for a cash donation drive, to take place this Friday.

Tropical Cyclone Idai struck on 11th March and is the deadliest storm to hit Mozambique in the last 30 years. 598 people have died in Mozambique so far, 259 people in neighboring Zimbabwe and at least 56 in Malawi, officials have said. The powerful cyclone has also displaced more than 128,000 people in Mozambique, which is located on the coast of southeast Africa and is the world’s 36th-largest country.

The MJC will be partnering with Islamic Relief and other community organizations to assist those in the affected countries. The MJC urged the broader community to drop off all donations to their local Masjid during Jumuah on Friday.

Moulana Sabree Davids said all funds will go towards shelter, food medication and other essential aid.

“We call on everyone to make donations to help restore areas affected by the cyclone. There will be other relief focuses but we are solely focused on the donation drive for now,” he said.

“The people affected need the money so we are urging people to donate all funds to their local Masjid. There are no specific collectors, you simply have to go to the Masjid and indicate that it is for Cyclone Idai,” he stated.

The MJC has thanked the mosques in the various regions and particularly the MJC Regional Imamat Councils for responding to the call for an urgent intervention in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai.

For those who are unable to visit their Masjids, funds can be deposited to the MJC by visiting their office or by depositing into their account.

Banking Details: Muslim Judicial Council (SA), Al Baraka Bank, Account No: 78600202803, Athlone Branch, Br Code: 800000, Cheque Account, Reference : Cyclone & Contact Number [your contact number].

For more details, call 021 684 4600 or 066 395 0674

