MJC launches new satellite office in Mitchells Plain

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) launched its new satellite office at the Sumayah Foundation in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain on Friday morning.

President of the MJC in South Africa Sheikh Riad Fataar beamed with excitement as he announced the news at an intimate media briefing.

“You are sharing in a momentous occasion. After years of people pleading with the MJC to have an office in the heart of various communities, we are proud to announce that we are one step closer to achieving this,” said Fataar.

Fataar further explained that having a branch closer in Mitchell’s Plain will not just benefit the community but also surrounding communities.

With the branch officially opening next week Insha Allah (if God’s will allow), Fataar said during his term in office, he is working alongside many great people with a vision to serve the community, which can only lead to great things.

“There is a lot going to happen Insha Allah (if God’s will allow), although I cannot say much at this time. We have a vibrant executive committee that keeps me on my toes, Algamdulilah (“praise be to God”). We will keep the public abreast with all our latest initiatives. This initiative is the start of many more Insha Allah (if God’s will allow),” he added.

Moulana Sabrie Davids of the MJC’s Social Development Department who has been tasked with overseeing the social development department at the new office said there clearly is a need for the service in the Mitchells Plain community.

“People need our services otherwise we would not have two people who approached us before the actual launch. We need to inform the public that we are working on an appointment basis for now until we have a fully-fledged team to assist in operations,” he added.

The Satellite office will offer monthly Shariah court sessions, facilitate court hearings for cases of Faskh (annulments) and providing general social counselling services.