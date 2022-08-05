Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
MJC partners with Al-Waagah Institute to assist the deaf

LOCAL

The Muslim Judicial Council SA (MJC) has signed a partnership with the Al- Institute for the Deaf.
The partnership will formalise a working relationship between the two organisations and strengthen efforts to provide assistance to the deaf community in Cape Town.
MJC deputy president, Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, says the education of the deaf community has been identified as a priority for the preservation of belief systems.
Meanwhile Al-Waagah chairman, Cassiem Dewet, describes the agreement as a commitment to accepting shared responsibility in advocating for the deaf.

