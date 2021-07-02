MJC reiterates calls to perform Jumuah at home

Share this article

















The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has reiterated calls for Jumuah to be prayed at home amid adjusted alert level four regulations.

Government implemented a ban on all gatherings, including religious and social, to contain the spread of covid-19 in the country.

The MJC had, at the start of the week, appealed to masajid to shut their doors to all activities including all daily prayers and Jumuah, at least until next Sunday, when the regulations are expected to be reviewed.

The council reiterated the importance of continuing the prayer, encouraging residents to only congregate with those they are regularly in contact with.

