MJC (SA) commends SAPS for solving Rajah kidnapping case

Share this article

All Praises and Thanks are due to Almighty Allah our Creator and Protector who has indeed

answered the prayers of our community for the safe return of victims of kidnappings in the

Western Cape.

For weeks the MJC appealed to the community to intensify their supplications to the Almighty to

return those victims of kidnappings to their families and loved ones. Alhamdulillah, today, we are

pleased with reports that Mr Ismail Rajah, who was kidnapped in March 2022, was safely reunited

with his family, this, approximately two weeks after Shareen Essop, a resident of Manenberg, was

also reunited with her family after being captive for three weeks.

Major-General Feroz Khan, who heads the SAPS Counter and Security Intelligence Unit, thanked

the MJC(SA) and the community for their supplications for assistance in solving the case. The MJC

(SA) thanks Major-General Feroz Khan and his dedicated team for their efforts in securing the

release of Mr Rajah.

With so much negativity surrounding service delivery in South Africa, safety and security

included, breakthroughs such as the Rajah case should give hope to our community that there are

people in our service delivery chain who want to make a difference.

May Almighty Allah guide those who have accepted the responsibility of providing critical

services to the community and grant them a heightened moral conscious when performing their

entrusted duties. Aamin