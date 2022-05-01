MJC, SANZAF distances from fraudulent ‘Letter of Disgust’ by “MJC member”

LOCAL
Both the MJC and SANZAF have distanced themselves from a letter doing the rounds on social media, accusing the parties of being unfit to manage charity. In a doctored PDF titled “Letter of Disgust”, the unnamed author cited the misuse of “millions of rands at [their] disposal” before signing off as an “MJC member”.
It seemingly makes reference to the MJC’s iftar and dhikr programme in honour of service workers at the Darul Islam High School Hall this week. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Gift of the Givers Founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, were among those in attendance and commended the recognition of the dedicated teams.
In a statement, SANZAF clarified that it was not a co-host of the event, and further ensured that principles of transparency and accountability are upheld.
“Our Zakah distribution and collection practices are guided by Divine law and is anchored by the fundamental belief that Zakah is a powerful tool for economic justice and the restoration of human dignity.”
Similarly, the MJC confirmed that the claims were false, appealing to the author to repent.
“The author appears to have manipulated and unrelated communication and saw it appropriate to place misinformation in it for circulation on social media. The MJCSA distances itself from this letter and calls upon the community to the same. Furthermore, we call upon the person who committed this fraudulent act to repent to Almighty Allah swt and abstain from further lies and manipulation,” said MJC’s Sh Ziad Dantie.
