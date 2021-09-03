MJCHT Requests recall of Eskort product labelled “Cape Malay”

Share this article

















The use of the term “CAPE MALAY” on an Eskort pork-based product is offensive and misleading to the general Cape Malay Muslim consumer and has resulted in the Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust [MJCHT] requesting that the manufacturer withdraws the label and recalls all products with the label.

The MJCHT has requested that Eskort immediately remove the name “Cape Malay” from all Eskort Products and that they recall all Eskort Products labelled “Cape Malay” from supermarkets and other outlets.

Using the term “Cape Malay”, which is associated with Islam and Ḥalāl, to market Eskort pork products is highly offensive and blatantly disregards the sensitivity for the religious and cultural beliefs held by Muslims.

In light of the above, the use of the term “CAPE MALAY” on an Eskort pork-based product is offensive to the general Cape Malay Muslim consumer. “CAPE MALAY” is historically a term designated for Muslims since the arrival of Muslims in Cape Town in 1668 and 1694 respectively.

While Muslims in South Africa are ethnically diverse, we cannot dilute that, for more than 353 years “Cape Malay” was known as and associated with Cape Muslims and Islam.

As South Africans, we are proud of our post-Apartheid legacy, and we hope that our engagement with Eskort will bring about a sense of cultural and religious tolerance, understanding and sensitivity as is set out in a precept of our constitution, “unity through diversity.”

