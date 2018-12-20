MJCHT urges Muslim community to avoid buying products that use the ‘generic halal sign’

The Muslim Judicial Council Halal Trust (MJCHT) has recently investigated a complaint against the Pisa Pizza restaurant in Vryburg, for advertising that it is “halal friendly” through the use of the generic halal sign.

According to a statement released by MJCHT, the owner is “grossly misleading the Muslim community” and “allowing them to eat haram”.

The Trust was notified by the Vryburg Muslim Jamah who approached the owner to remove the signage after noting the sale of unhalal products, such as ham, in the store. The owner had reportedly refused.

The statement further expressed support for the Vryburg Muslim Jamah in making the following announcement to all south African Muslims:

“Please be alert and avoid frequenting and buying from any eatery, street vendors and/or meat or poultry supplier that is not halal certified, and especially those businesses who are using the generic halal sign (such as the one pictured below or variants thereof), just to attract Muslim customers to buy from them.”

Director of the MJCHT Sheikh Achmat Sedick, explained that the sign can be abused in deceptive advertising, noting that the selling of halal products does not make an eatery or establishment “halal” as the term goes beyond ensuring the food is kosher.

“It is not only about the certificate. It’s the whole process that looks at the “tayyib” aspect which refers to hygiene, food safety, sanitation and how it is produced,” said Sedick.

According to www.holisticmommd.com, Tayyib is from taa-ya-ba (ط ي ب) and it literally means to be good, pleasant, agreeable, lawful. The word itself means to be good, clean, wholesome, gentle, excellent, fair and lawful.

In an article on www.Sciencedirect.com, the concept of Tayyib, with regard to food, represents a process through which the food passes through to achieve both objectives: maximum hygiene (clean) and minimum contamination (pure) without any potential toxic, Najis (ritually unclean) and Khabith (impure).

Sedick highlighted that the certification covers these different variables to ensure food is suitable for Muslim consumers. He added that even vendors who sell food stuffs on the market regularly should be encouraged to obtain halal certification as even the conditions under which sales takes place are considered.

“We also look at basic things such as the length of nails of people serving food, uncovered hire, the utensils being used and taking note of cross contamination.”

Sedick urged the Muslim community to avoid consuming products that are not certified as establishments that use the generic sign have not had these checks done.

The Vryberg Muslim Jamah is reportedly raising the matter of Pisa Pizza with the Vryburg local Authorities.

VOC contacted the owner of the establishment, who declined to give official comment, but stated he will attend to the issue in due course.

VOC/ Tauhierah Salie

