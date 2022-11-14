MJCSA condemns bomb attack in Istanbul, calls for justice

Share this article

The MJC SA has expressed its support for Turkiye following a deadly explosion in the capital of Istanbul this weekend.

Reports indicate that a suspect has been arrested, after a bomb went off in a busy street, claiming at least six lives and wounding over 80 others.

In a statement, the MJC condemned the bomb attack and extended condolences for victims and prayers for the wounded. The council further pointed to extensive contribution of Turikye to relief projects across the globe, reiterating prayers for justice to prevail.

