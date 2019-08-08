Mkhwebane calls complaint against her frivolous

Share this article

















Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has called the formal complaint laid against her by Accountability Now as “frivolous” but says she will cooperate with law enforcement over the matter.

The Hawks have confirmed that they are investigating Mkhwebane over the complaint which accuses her of perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

It relates to the finding against her by the Constitutional Court regarding the ABSA -Reserve bank issue. The Hawks have not yet officially informed Mkhwebane of their investigation.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says the complaint forms part of a broader campaign to disparage the Public Protector.

“The complaint from Accountability Now it was not much of a surprise because it is part and parcel of a campaign to create doubt in the minds of South Africans that the Public Protector is undeserving of the position that she occupies. But with regards to the Hawks they are merely doing their work. And the Public Protector has just picked these news up in the media. Nothing has been brought to her attention officially thus far. But all that she would like to say is that she thinks that these charges laid by Accountability Now are frivolous. But as a law abiding citizen she will cooperate with the police as best as she can.”

(Source: SABC News)

