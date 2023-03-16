Mkhwebane to continue testifying at parliamentary inquiry

Share this article

Suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, will continue testifying at the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

She spent most of the first day of her testimony on Wednesday being led by her legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, on the context and background of the impeachment.

Mkhwebane told the hearing that she is a victim of a political agenda led by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

She says anyone who analyses her work fairly will see that she is innocent of the charges brought against her.

She took a veiled swipe at the government, “It’s frustrating to see that I am now charged for incompetence. I never brought the country to eight hours of loadshedding and affect businesses and affect the livelihood of people. And I am being treated like this. Maybe because I am not the right colour. I don’t know.”

Source: SABC News