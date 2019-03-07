MMA calls on SAHRC to investigate hate speech against Brown

Media Watchdog, Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) has called on the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate any instances of hate speech against veteran journalist, Karima Brown, amid a social media onslaught against her.

Brown accidentally posted an editorial note on the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Whatsapp group directing colleagues to monitor the party’s event in Gauteng’s East Rand.

Party leader, Julius Malema responded on twitter accusing Brown of being a state security spy.

Malema shared Brown’s cellphone number. She has since been the victim of social media attacks.

Director at MMA, William Bird says the intimidation of journalists in an election year should also be investigated by the Independent Electoral Commission.

“Some of them clearly seem to be instances of hate speech. I think it would really be beneficial to South Africa for the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate. In addition to that, because we are in an election period, we’ve also called on the Independent Electoral Commission to investigate and take whatever action they deem necessary.”

Earlier Brown hit back at EFF leader Malema, saying his accusations of her being a State Security spy are unfounded. But Malema says Brown is out to destroy the EFF. And he believes she is sending a message to spies at the event

[source: SABC News]

Share this article











Comments

comments