Mob killings plague Port Elizabeth

A series of horrific vigilante murders have rocked Port Elizabeth with 14 men having been killed in just over two months in Kwazakhela, Zwide and New Brighton.

A breakdown of trust between residents and police is being blamed.

A man, who doesn’t want to be identified, is furious after his 23-year-old brother died after he was allegedly beaten with sticks and stoned, before tyres were put around him and set alight.

That’s even though there was no proof he’d stolen a television, as he’d been accused of doing.

“It was about 2am in the morning, someone called my name. I go outside I see lots of people, there were stones s d sticks and everything and they started to burn him at that time. I couldn’t see at that time who was doing it because there was a lot of people,” the man said.

Residents are accusing some youths of stealing to support their tik habit.

Police say they’re trying to explain to people how the justice system works.

“The thing is they see police arrest the people and they see the people being released again and we are there to tell the people listen it’s not the police setting people free, we arrest and take it to court that is our primary function,” said police spokesperson Andre Beetge.

Twelve suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders so far but is it enough to stop the mob justice meted out by fed-up communities?