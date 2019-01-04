Mom dies of suspected smoke inhalation at home while son battles Pringle Bay blaze

While 59-year-old Cobie Rossouw’s son was fighting a fire that has engulfed the Overstrand area, his mother was at her home, complaining of a tight chest..

Shortly after telling a friend who was visiting that she was struggling to breathe, Rossouw was dead.

Her daughter-in-law, Carla, told News24’s sister publication that the family was unsure of what the exact cause of Rossouw’s death was, but it is suspected that she died of smoke inhalation.

At the time of her death, Rossouw’s son, Louis, who is a volunteer firefighter, was helping to fight the blaze.

Earlier on Thursday, Overstrand fire services and disaster management chief Lester Smith confirmed one death.

“Yes, one confirmed dead and SAPS and forensics will determine the cause,” Smith said.

Police also later confirmed the death.

“This office can confirm that a 59-year-old woman who stayed in Elizabeth Road, Pringle Bay, passed away this morning at about 01:20,” Captain FC van Wyk told News24.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. An inquest case was registered for further investigation.”

(Source: News24)

Share this article











Comments

comments