Moment of truth for Zuma at state capture inquiry

Share this article

















Former president Jacob Zuma will finally make an appearance at the state capture inquiry from Monday to Friday.

He was forced to appoint the commission by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela after she’d investigated the Guptas’ alleged influence on him.

But Zuma insists there was no state capture.

Madonsela’s 2016 report put the former president and his friends at the centre of a corruption network that looted public funds.

Zuma was unhappy that Mandonsela took away his powers to appoint a judge who would preside over the Commission of Inquiry, and gave them to the Chief Justice.

On 13 December 2017, the High Court in Pretoria dismissed Zuma’s application to review Madonsela’s remedial action and ordered that he personally pay the costs.

Zuma will have a lot to answer to at the Zondo Commission, although it’s not clear whether he’ll testify.

But it’s anybody’s guess whether his testimony — if any — will help uncover the truth.

Share this article

















Comments

[source: ENCA]

comments