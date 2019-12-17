Monies owed by New Heights Travel now stands at R4mil: complainant

Share this article

















The amount owed to disgruntled clients and money lenders by travel operator Fazila Malek from New Heights Travel has now reached R4 million, according to Muhammad Mayet. Two months ago, Malek became enshrouded in controversy after complaints against her were made public, with many accusing her of accepting the money of mu’tamireen whose umrah trips – organised by New Heights – subsequently failed to materialise in September this year. After various communications dealing with the issue, Malek still failed to meet commitments made by both herself and her attorneys to pay back the monies in November. Former clients of Malek have now grouped together to take legal action against her.

READ MORE:

Mayet says that since he first appeared on VOC and made his experiences public, many people have come forward to join him and his group seeking legal action.

“We have gathered information and this information has been passed over to our attorneys who will be dealing with the matter. It will be dealt with both civilly as well as criminally,” said Mayet. “We look forward to seeking justice and securing justice, which we are confident will be secured and served.”

Mayet indicated that although the current estimation of monies owed by Malek to various individuals currently stands at R4 million, there are many others who had given her loans but refuse to make their concerns public and would rather stay out of the matter.

Malek blames changes in the Saudi visa system for the cancellation of the umrah packages and on 18 October 2019, a letter by the company’s attorneys was circulated on social media, essentially apologising for the delay in refunds to clients of the travel agency.

Since then, Malek has assured clients waiting for their full refunds that they will not be robbed of their hard-earned money and will receive full amounts due to them, in due time. She previously explained on VOC’s Breakfast Beat Show that she has made other arrangements to ensure that clients get their full refunds as soon as possible but that unfortunately, it will take time to materialise.

Mayet, however, has urged all those with grievances relating to Malek and New Heights Travel to contact him and become involved with the group taking legal action against her. His contact number is 084 799 2282.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/792496">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments