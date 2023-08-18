Moonshot Pact Transforms into Multi-Party Charter for South Africa: Aiming to reshape political landscape

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In a strategic move with far-reaching implications, the Moonshot Pact has undergone a transformation and is now known as the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. This significant change has sparked discussions about its implications for the involved parties, as the coalition of seven diverse political groups sets its sights on unseating the ANC in the upcoming 2024 elections. Independent Political Analyst, Dr. Shingai Mangiza-Mutiza, shared insightful perspectives on this matter on VOC Drive Time, Thursday.

Drawing parallels to the historic moon landing of 1969, Mangiza-Mutiza explained that the term “moonshot” refers to the successful landing of the spacecraft on the moon.

“The analogy underlying the Multi-Party Charter lies in the idea that, given the disillusionment felt towards opposition parties, there exists a critical opportunity for these parties to come together and make a lasting impact,” said Mangiza-Mutiza

Mangiza-Mutiza also delved into the context surrounding the ANC’s polling, highlighting ongoing speculation that the party might struggle to secure the crucial 50% plus one majority. He emphasized that this scenario has gained traction due to the myriad challenges the nation has been grappling with, even predating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asserted that the key test for the Multi-Party Charter lies in the realm of policy formation. While the parties may currently appear united by their shared opposition to the ANC, the true challenge emerges when they must collaboratively shape policy frameworks. Mangiza-Mutiza posed crucial questions about the extent of common ground between these political entities and the underlying factors binding them beyond mere opposition.

In a landscape as unpredictable as politics, nothing remains static. Mangiza-Mutiza underscored that the efficacy of the Multi-Party Charter will become evident when the participating parties move beyond their initial alliance to the intricate details of policy alignment.

Photo: Twitter/ @MultiCoalition