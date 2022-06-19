Mop up operations continue as rain continues in Cape Town

Share this article

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the latest rains that fell yesterday have not stopped mop-up operations after some parts of the Province were hit by floods leading to the displacement of hundreds of people.

There are no more heavy rain forecasts for the immediate future – but another cold front is expected to hit the Province soon. Hill-Lewis says mop up operations were slowed down in some areas by the latest rains.

“The rain that we had this morning was a tiny fraction of the rain we had last week Sunday and Monday, when the rain was really torrential. We had a month’s average June rainfall in just 24 hours. So, this hasn’t hampered mop up operations all that much, obviously in some areas it will slow it down slightly.” adds Hill-Lewis.

Rain was predicted with temperatures reaching a high of 16 degrees.

Source: SABC News