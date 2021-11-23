Mop up operations underway following WC flash floods

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says wet conditions could continue in the Western Cape until the weekend.

Mopping up operations are underway after severe floods hit parts of the province on Monday, particularly the Garden Route. Roadways were emerged in water and affected schools and clinics temporarily shut down.

Gift of the Givers had aided residents in Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, Bitou, Kannaland, Hessequa and Knysna.

Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, spokesperson, James Brent-Styan urged residents to remain indoors as far as possible, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams and practice caution on gravel roads.

VOC