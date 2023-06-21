More arrests expected in Bester escape case: NPA

Share this article

Three more people are expected to be arrested in connection with the escape of murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

The State told the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday that police are finalising cellphone data and bank statements.

Eight people have so far been arrested for aiding Bester to escape in May last year.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority Spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping says the case has been postponed to August 8.

Shuping says, “There’s an investigative process under way and once there’s an investigation under way, we cannot rule out the possibility of more people being arrested or more charged being added against any of the accused.”

“We are hoping that come the 8th of August, we will have an idea as to how many accused and if there’s going to be an arrest and how far the investigations are going.”

Bester’s lawyers

On Tuesday, convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester’s lawyers Advocate Jeremiah Pela and instructing attorney, Tsireledzo Ndou recused themselves from the case.

Ndou is facing assault and attempted rape charges, while Advocate Pela faces charges of fraud

The accused in the Bester escape saga appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning. Bester appeared in the court virtually.

He is currently being detained at the maximum-security Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria the court also heard that there are still more three accused to be added to the case. Source: SABC News