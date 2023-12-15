More displacement, hunger for Palestinians across Gaza

Share this article

The ongoing strike in the UN school in Khan Younis and homes in Southern Gaza had at least ten people killed last night.

Reports are circulating of people killed and injured in the area, where the Israeli military held heavy aerial bombardment raids across Gaza.

“We don’t know the number of victims in Khan Younis, but there are reports of women and children being seriously injured and taken to Nasser Hospital,” said Hani Mahmoud.

The shatter of homes in Khan Younis has led to residents becoming displaced, hungry, and thirsty queuing all day long in search of water and food.

Source: Aljazeera News