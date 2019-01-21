More explosive revelations expected at state capture inquiry

It’s expected that Angelo Agrizzi will implicate a sitting minister in his testimony at the Zondo commission this week.

Agrizzi is set to resume his testimony on Monday.

It will be the fourth day of evidence from Bosasa’s former COO.

Agrizzi remains in witness protection.

He’s tipped to secure immunity as a state witness in cases that may stem from his state capture testimony.

In three days, Agrizzi has detailed what he deems gross corruption, fraud and money laundering at his old company.

He’s implicated himself and colleagues.

Sunday reports predict Agrizzi will soon detail Christmas “gifts” to environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

They allegedly include whiskey, cases of beer, frozen chicken and beef.

[source: ENCA]

