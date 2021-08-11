Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

More law enforcement officers deployment in Delft

Local
Delft neighbourhood watches near Belhar on the Cape Flats have welcomed the deployment of dozens of additional law enforcement officers to the area.

The officers will be working with the neighbourhood watches to improve policing. Together, the groups will conduct patrols, gather crime intelligence and share information with authorities to fight crime.

Chairperson of the Delft Echo Neighbourhood Watch, Susan Jantjies, says their patrols make the community feel safer.

“The comments that we got from the community is that they said we feel much safer now, going to work in the morning. They come and they request us, please stand there, because we’re being robbed in the morning, we’re being robbed in the evening, so our people are standing on all hotspots,” says Jantjies.

Shootings in Delft

In March, an off-duty police constable was shot and killed in Delft on the Cape Flats. The 40-year-old officer was based at the Mowbray Police Station. The shooting incident occurred in Ravel Street in Delft South.

In February, two police officers were shot dead at Bloekombos in Kraaifontein while on patrol. They were robbed of their firearms.

Source: SABC News

Photo: SABC News / @SAPolice


