More load-shedding on the cards as the new week begins

Eskom says load-shedding will be suspended at midnight on Sunday and resume on stage 1 on Monday from 5am to 4pm.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will then be implemented daily from 4pm throughout the night to 5am the following morning until further notice,” the power utility said.

It was anticipated no load-shedding would be implemented during the day from Tuesday, it added.

According to Eskom, the continued implementation of load-shedding is mainly due to the high levels of breakdowns and the limited emergency generation reserves.

The power utility has 5,032MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,390MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom will publish a further update as soon as there are any significant changes.Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns,” it said.

Source: TimesLIVE

Photo: Pixabay