More police officers deployed in parts of Gauteng amid violent protests

The situation is tense in many parts of Johannesburg where sporadic incidents of violent protests and looting have been reported.

Police say more officers have been deployed to Maimai Hostel in Johannesburg and they are ready for Monday’s Constitutional Court hearing of former president Jacob Zuma’s rescission application.

Gauteng Acting Police Commissioner Major-General Tommy Mthombeni says their intelligence team is on the ground gathering crucial information.

The affected areas include Malvern, Jeppestown, Denver, Wynberg, Alexandra and the Johannesburg CBD.

Johannesburg Emergency Services say they responded to a number of fire incidents in several parts of the city, late on Saturday night, as well as in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This follows a number of violent protests in Malvern, Jeppestown, Denver and Wynberg. Several shops were also looted.

It’s understood that the protestors are pro-Zuma supporters calling for his release. He is currently incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility. No injuries have been reported.

“We responded to a number of fire incidents in and around the area of Jeppestown, Denver, Malvern and Wynberg. It was difficult for us to access those areas however with the assistance of JMPD, we managed to extinguish most of the fire incidents that were reported overnight up until the early hours of this morning,” says Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Unrest continues in KZN

Meanwhile, the situation in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) remains tense on the eve of Zuma’s application for the rescission of his 15-month prison sentence in the Constitutional Court.

The province has borne the brunt of two days of violent widespread protests.

Protesters across KZN have intensified their call for President Zuma to be released. Many Estcourt residents appealed for the former President to be released.

Mooi River was among the worst hit with the torching of 23 heavy-duty vehicles. At least 27 people were arrested by late Saturday for public violence and damage to property.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a warning that criminal elements will be met with the full might of the law. Security remains tightened around the Escourt Correctional Services facility.

Source: SABC News