More South Africans are feeling unsafe as crime rate increases, says Stats SA

Feelings of safety in SA have been declining since 2019/20, data released by Stats SA show.

According to the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey 2021/22, released by statistician-general Risenga Maluleke on Tuesday, the percentage of adults aged 16 years and older who felt safe walking alone in their neighbourhoods during the day decreased from 84.8% in 2020/21 to 81.3% in 2021/22.

“Females felt more unsafe than males walking alone when it is dark. On the other hand, people in rural areas had a greater feeling of safety walking alone in their areas when it is dark than people in urban areas. The feeling of safety during the day in rural areas has declined from 70.4% to 65.2% in 2021/22,” read the report

The experience of sexual offences has increased by 28% from the previous year with about 32,000 households experiencing this type of crime during the past five years.

According to the report, household crimes experienced in the 12 months increased compared with 2020/21, with the exception of theft of motor vehicles, which decreased.

The number of individuals who experienced hijacking increased from 64,000 in 2020/21 to 134,000 in 2021/22.