More teachers infected as Covid-19 spreads across Cape Town schools

Share this article

















More teachers in Cape Town schools are getting infected with Covid-19, with the latest case confirmed on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the principal of Heathfield High School confirmed that a teacher who was last on the premises 10 days ago had tested positive for the coronavirus. A colleague who was in close contact with the educator was in self-isolation after displaying mild symptoms, the post said.

Several other teachers also presented with symptoms, the headmaster added.

The school said parents would be notified about the decontamination process, adding that unless otherwise informed, all learners were expected back at the institution on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a teacher at Kensington High School succumbed to complications related to the coronavirus, only a few hours after finding out his positive status. The Western Cape Teachers Forum confirmed the death of John Thompson.

A statement issued by the school said the Western Cape education department had instructed that it remain closed on Monday and Tuesday so that it could be decontaminated.The school was expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Thousands of learners are expected to return to classrooms on July 6 in the second phase of a resumption of physical classes after South African schools were closed in mid March due to the health crisis.

Despite calls, including from unions, that schools should remain closed as South Africa approaches its peak of coronavirus infections, the department of education has urged principals to press on with preparations and ensure that all health protocols are strictly followed.

A report published on online news site IOL said more than 700 schools across the country had had to be temporarily closed for decontamination since the phased reopening commenced on June 8.

It quoted the department of basic education as saying 775 schools were affected, with 1,169 staff members and 523 pupils contracting the virus.

Source: ANA

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments