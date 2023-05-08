More than 100 arrested for various crimes in Soweto to appear in court on Monday

Share this article

More than 100 people arrested at the weekend in Soweto for various crimes are expected to appear in court on Monday. They were arrested for crimes ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms, to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The arrests were made during Operation O Kae Molao, led by the Gauteng Community Safety MEC, Faith Mazibuko and Provincial Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela.

The Gauteng police spokesperson, Mavela Masondo says, “The suspects were arrested for crimes that include possession of unlicensed firearm, contravention of the Precious Metal Act, possession of drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol and undocumented foreign nationals. Police also closed down quite a number of illegal liquor outlets that are regarded as the generators of crime in Gauteng.”

Police also say they have arrested three suspects after they were found with illicit cigarettes and prohibited medication worth millions of rands.

Police received a tip-off about the illicit cigarettes and drugs that were being kept in Fordsburg, Johannesburg.

Officers from the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigations unit then raided the premises and effected the arrests.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

