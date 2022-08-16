More than 20k expected to attend the 10th Marikana commemoration

Share this article

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says over 20 000 people are expected to attend the 10th Marikana commemoration at the infamous Marikana koppie in the North West.

That is where police shot and killed 34 mineworkers on August 16 2012.

This year’s Marikana commemoration will be held under the them ’10 years of betrayal.’

Amcu says there is still no justice for the people who got wounded, arrested immediately after the massacre and those who lost their loved ones.

A look back at days that led to the massacre:

Political formations, legal representatives of the wounded and arrested mineworkers and widows are expected to attend the event in Marikana.

Tents have been erected at the venue, and the stage is also set for the event that marks a decade since the massacre happened.

Some of the widows say it has been a ten long years of grief, irreplaceable loss and unanswered questions.

One of the widows Ntombizolile Mosebetsane says, “My name is Ntombizolile Mosebetsane, the wife of Thabiso Mosebetsane. In the ten years that Thabiso has been gone I have heard no answer regarding who killed him. The policeman who killed him is still unknown. I want to know who killed him because Thabiso died [at the] scene … with his hands up.”

The video below, looks at policing during violent protests with David Bruce:

Live stream below:



