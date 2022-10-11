More than 97 000 girls benefit from Sanitary Dignity Project

Share this article

The 10th annual International Day of the Girl Child is today, it’s important to reflect on progress made in ensuring the rights and dignity of girls are upheld.

One of the ways the Western Cape Department of Social Development continues to invest in the future of girls, is through its Sanitary Dignity Project.

Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, says that the lack of access to sanitary hygiene products has seen girls across the globe miss school when they have their periods, directly impacting on their education and futures.

Since the roll out of the project two years ago, they have delivered 1 735 884 packs of sanitary towels to more than 97 000 girls at 223 schools in the province.

“The dignity of girls is integral to upholding their rights as well as the realisation of their potential. While I am pleased at the progress made in this sphere, this is only one barrier faced by girls. As a collective, we must ensure that girls are safe, empowered, and are able to participate in development opportunities unhindered, in order to secure their futures,” says Minister Fernandez.

Furthermore, girls who are in need of psychosocial support, such as counselling and therapeutic interventions, can approach their nearest DSD office for assistance.

Source: Western Cape Government

Photo: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters